Manx boxer Jade Burden will fight for the Commonwealth Silver Super Featherweight title on Saturday evening.
The Grenade will take on Katie Smith at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in Bolton in the pair’s rearranged title bout.
The news left the 34 year old questioning her future in the sport’s paid ranks. However, an online fundraiser raised more than £4,000 to help support another shot at the belt.
Speaking to Manx Radio earlier this week, Burden said: ‘After what happened with the last one, I was ready to jack it in.
‘It takes a lot [to prepare for a fight] and I just did not know if I had the strength to go again so soon.
‘But I think I owed it to myself. I've been dedicated, I've just kept my head down, I've been patient and now I've got my chance again.’
Speaking about the backing she has received since April, Burden - who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - added: ‘I was so touched by everyone's support.
‘It really gave me a bit of a kick up the backside again, because I was feeling a little bit down in the dumps.
‘I do this for myself, but I also do it for all the people behind me.
‘I'm going into Saturday so fired up. I want to bring a belt back to the Isle of Man - that is literally my dream.’
Since turning professional in 2024, Burden has a record of four victories from four fights, including one win via knockout.
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