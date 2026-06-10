Isle of Man national men’s football team manager Chris Bass Jr has named a 17‑man matchday squad for Saturday’s away fixture against Welsh Premier League side the New Saints.
The Manx side travel to face one of the most established and successful teams in the Welsh domestic game, with the New Saints’ pedigree and technical quality set to provide a stern examination for Bass Jr’s squad.
Speaking ahead of the fixture, Bass welcomed the challenge facing his players: ‘Travelling to Shropshire to play a side of this calibre is a brilliant challenge for us. The New Saints are a top‑level Welsh Premier League team with real experience and quality and will take part in the Champions League qualifiers next month.
‘These are the games that stretch players, test mentality and help us continue to raise standards within the squad.’
The FA say Saturday’s match forms part of the Isle of Man’s ongoing development programme, offering valuable exposure against full‑time opposition and an opportunity for players to test themselves in a demanding football environment.
The weekend’s match takes place on Saturday at the Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry, kick-off at 1.30pm.
Isle of Man squad: Josh Cain (FCIoM), Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd), Preston Cleator (Ramsey), Beren Colley (Corinthians), Sean Doyle (Corinthians), Sammy Gelling (St Mary’s), Danny Gerrard (FCIoM), Charlie Higgins (FCIoM), Shaun Kelly (FCIoM), Nathan Little (Corinthians), Jimmy Lowther (Pulrose United), Joao Marques (Corinthians), Dean Pinnington (FCIoM), Callum Sherry (FCIoM), Kyle Watson (FCIoM), Ben Wilkinson (St Mary’s), Mikey Williams (FCIoM).
The Isle of Man FA would like to thank Appleby who are sleeve sponsors for the national men’s team.
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