Manx Tri Club will hold its Patrick Crookall Manx Middle Distance Triathlon in Ramsey this weekend.
Sunday’s event covers 70.3 miles and comprises a 1.2-mile swim in Mooragh Lake, a 56-mile bike leg around the north of the island, before ending with a half-marathon (13.1 miles) around the streets of Ramsey.
The race will be started by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer at 8am and is preceded by two of the club’s promising junior members carrying the Commonwealth Games King’s Baton around the lake.
The race has drawn nearly 100 competitors including a good local showing, several from the UK and one from the Czech Republic, Honza Tomanek a disabled athlete who has previously won Ironman and Half-Ironman World Championships.
The race is being sponsored by Ramsey Crookall as part of their 80th anniversary celebrations and is named in memory of Patrick Crookall who was a keen triathlete. Isle Listen will benefit from a donation by Ramsey Crookall.
Spectators are welcome to attend.