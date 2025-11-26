Isle of Man boxer Jamie Devine maintained his unbeaten starts to his professional career with victory in Kenya last week.
The 29-year-old, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was on the card at the Nightmare in Nairobi showpiece.
The Manxman went up against Christopher Osicho of the host nation in a super featherweight bout and produced an impressive performance.
Indeed, he knocked his opponent to the canvas during one round and only a generous standing count by the referee allowed the fight to continue, before Devine was awarded a convincing win.
Speaking afterwards, Liverpool-based Devine commented: ‘Got the job done last night, my first time boxing abroad as a pro with the judges scoring the contest 60-51.
‘I feel like I deserved the stoppage but the referee had other plans.
‘Thank you to my opponent and the local Kenyans for an unbelievable night of entertainment.’
