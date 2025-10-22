The island’s only female professional boxer Jade Burden will return to action at the end of next month.
The Grenade’s fourth bout since joining the paid ranks last year will take place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday, November 29.
The former island footballer is on the seven-bout undercard for Jake Abrol’s WBC Youth Silver Welterweight clash.
Burden’s last fight in September was also at the Lancashire venue, the 2022 Commonwealth Games pugilist beating debutant Sydney Chambers in the pair’s featherweight contest.
Victory maintained the 34 year old’s unbeaten run since her debut last April having previously beaten Shrie Barnes and Kerry Orton in addition to Chambers.
- Burden’s former Manx ABC team-mate Sam Rennie continues his fledgling professional career in Australia on November 28.
The Douglas man takes on Indonesia’s Sundari Gamboa at the Metro City venue in Perth.
Like Burden, the super featherweight is undefeated so far.