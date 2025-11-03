New Horizon Boxing Club junior members Louis Page and Lenny Henderson both recorded impressive wins on the road recently.
The pair travelled to Liverpool to compete on the Bootle ABC show at Fusion Night Club in the city centre.
Page was matched against the home club’s Paddy Fleming in a well-matched competitive junior contest.
Fresh from a close decision loss during his club’s home show 11 days previously, Page was eager to get to work and used his jab and back hand to good effect in the early stages.
In what was an all-southpaw affair, Fleming showed his tenacity and found success with his own two-punch combinations, therefore it didn’t take long for this one to warm up with both lads eager to get the upper hand.
Fleming started the second on the front foot and soon had Page backing off and using his footwork to defend the Bootle lad's attacks, but Page weathered the early storm and finished the round on top as Fleming started to flag.
The third round was similar to the second with Fleming starting well, only for Page to take over and finish the stronger. This was a close one to score, the judges voting in favour of the Manx boxer.
Henderson was coming off a big win on his club’s home show where he also picked up the best Manx boxer award and was looking to keep up the winning ways in his junior contest against Steve Murray Wirral Community Police Boxing Club.
Henderson took the centre of the ring in the early stages and worked well behind the jab, as Murray looked to get in close to the taller Manx boxer where he found success landing with his right hand.
One of these big right hands landed flush on Henderson’s chin and tested his resolve, but this young lad is made of stern stuff and came right back at the Wirral lad with big punches of his own, notably left hooks and right hands.
The second round was a carbon copy of the first with both lads giving their all in what was a ding-dong battle: just as one lad looked to be on top the other would come straight back at him.
Going into the third round both boxers where showing signs of fatigue, this was now a battle of attrition and fitness but Henderson finished the stronger and proved to be more accurate as he was awarded the points decision.
The Douglas-based club are planning more trips away as they look to keep their boxers busy in the coming months in the run up to the Christmas break and plans for another home show in the new year are already under way.
For more information from the club, visit the ‘New Horizon Boxing Club’ page on Facebook.
