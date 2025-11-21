Isle of Man boxer Jamie Devine will be back in the ring this afternoon (Friday) when he fights in Kenya.
The 29-year-old, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, is due to compete on the card at the Nightmare in Nairobi showpiece.
The event, which is organised by major Pan-African boxing promoter Kalakoda, takes place at the Masshouse in the Kenyan capital and sees the Manxman got up against Christopher Osicho of the host nation in a super featherweight bout.
Osicho has a record of one win, four defeats and one draw to his name, including losses in each of his last three bouts.
The fight is scheduled to get underway at approximately 3pm this afternoon and will be screened live in Jaks Bar and Smokehouse in Douglas.
Speaking ahead of the fight, Devine commented: ‘Grateful for this opportunity to be fighting abroad for the first time as a pro. I’m looking forward to seeing what Kenya has to offer, it’s going to be some experience.
‘I’m ready to end the year with a bang on the international scene.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.