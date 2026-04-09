Manx boxer Jade Burden has been left questioning her future in the sport’s professional ranks after her latest fight this weekend was pulled at the 11th hour.
The former Commonwealth Games competitor was due to fight Katie Smith for the Commonwealth Silver Super Featherweight belt in Portsmouth on Saturday evening.
However posting an emotional message on social media on Thursday, Burden confirmed the fight was now off. The former Manx ABC pugilist said: ‘Fight’s been pulled.
‘Completely out of my control.
‘The promoter’s had some bad health news and the whole show this weekend is off.
‘I don’t even know what to say if I’m honest. I’m absolutely heartbroken.
‘This isn’t just a hobby for me, it’s my livelihood.
‘Weeks of graft, sacrifice, money spent, everything put into this… gone just like that.
‘I’m 34, living out of my overdraft, and it gets to a point where you have to be real with yourself.
‘I love this sport, but I can’t keep going through this kind of uncertainty and heartbreak without thinking about what’s next and what my future looks like.
‘Right now I’m just gutted. Properly gutted. Appreciate everyone who’s supported me through this camp. It hasn’t gone unnoticed.’
This is not the first time Burden has been left in this situation since turning pro in 2024. Indeed her debut fight back in the September of that year was called off last minute after her opponent withdrew from the contest after her father fell ill.
A title fight against Kirsty Hill last August then fell through highlighting the challenges facing Burden and others at this level of the sport.
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