The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club held an Easter fun show at Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre on Monday, sponsored by MBS Manx Business Solutions.
The indoor arena at the venue was ideal for the event which is aimed at the younger members.
It was lovely to see new faces and some members enjoying their first show.
Judges for the day were Eden Wood and Annabel Corkill assisted by Chloe and Emilia - this is a really difficult job as all the little members deserve to win. The girls did a great job, with lots of smiling faces going home.
Many thanks to Eden and Annabel and to Chris Douglas for arranging the supply of chocolate eggs and sweets for the prizes from sponsors MBS and to committee members Fiona Lace and Chgris Chatel for organising this fun event.
RESULTS: Class 1, Fancy Dress 1=, Jake Cringle (Amber Park Prince) and Darcie Duggan (Twilight). Class 2, Prettiest Mare 1, Darcy Morgan-Jones (Conrhenny Sleeping Beauty); 2, Sienna Fairbairn (Flo); 3, Zara Tomlinson (Seren); 4, Sebb Shimell (Custard). Class 3, Handsomest Gelding 1, Delilah Potts (Pumphill Vilandil); 2, Jake Cringle (Anner Park Prince); 3, Holly Holmes (Tom Thumb). Class 4, Pony Club Pony 1, Caelan Douglas (Princess Poppy); 2, Harper Potts (Pumphill Vilandil); 3, Jake Cringle (Anner Park Prince). Class 5, Best Figure of Eight 1, Harper Potts (Pumphill Vilandil); 2, Darcie Duggan (Twilight); 3, Darcy Morgan Jones (Conrhenny Sleeping Beauty). Class 6, Veteran Pony 1, Chloe Nicholson (Wynswood Zephline Rose); 2, Holly Holmes (Tom Thumb); 3, Coadagh Douglas (Sooty). Class 7, Pony Judges Would Like to Take Home: Annabelle – 1, Cloadagh Douglas (Sooty); 2, Felicy Fairbairn (Floe); 3, Zara Tomlinson (Seren). Eden: 1, Sebb Shimell (Custard); 2=, Darcie Duggan (Twilight Rd) and Delilah Potts (Pumphill Vilandil). Emilia and Chloe: 1, Holly Holmes (Tom Thumb); 2, Mia Goldie (Cinderella). Class 8, Stepping Stones - sweet cones were provided to all the kids (kindly provided by Sam Cringle): Sebb Caine (Custard), Zara Tomlinson (Seren), Sienna Fairbairn (Flo), Mia Goldie (Cinderella), Holly Holmes (Tom Thumb), Jake Cringle (Anner Park Prince), Darcie Duggan (Twilight), Caelan Douglas (Princess Poppy) and Harper Potts (Pumphill Vilandil).
UPCOMING EVENTS
The club’s next event will be a showjumping rally for members only at Andreas with Hannah Goodby-Dudgeon, taking place this Sunday, April 12.
This will be followed on Saturday, April 25 by combined training then on Sunday, May 3 there will be a spring one day event.
Both of these are open to non members, with classes from 30cm to 1m, and incorporating the Pony Club Team Challenge.
For further information, visit the Isle of Man Pony Club website which can be found at https://branches.pcuk.org/isleofman/future-events/
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