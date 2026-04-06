The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club held a hunter trial on Good Friday,
Unfortunately the weather was not the best for this event, with torrential rain at times although fortunately it wasn’t bitterly cold.
This didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of all the hard competitors who all came back with beaming smiles from their first cross-country rounds of the season.
Despite the heavy rain, the going was excellent and there were no major mishaps, just a few unintended ‘dismounts’.
Most of the classes were well filled with very good numbers of younger members competing which is good to see.
RESULTS:
Class 1, 30cm 1, Darcy Morgan Jones (Katoma Expresso); 2, Bessie Murphy (Mirena); 3, Jake Cringle (Anner Park Prince); 4, Clementine Bailey (Cwmllyfell Sabrina). Class 2, 40cm 1, Caelan Douglas Princess Poppy); 2, George Jackson (Senny Wilma); 3, Annabelle Bailey (Merrylegs); 4, Darcie Duggan (Twilight). Class three, 40cm Senior 1, Enbarr Sirius Black (Trish Helliwell). Class 4, 55cm Pairs 1, Conrhenny Alice Springz (Sienna Curphey) and Conrhenny Follican (Darcy Morgan-Jones). Class 6, 55cm Junior 1, Moly Huxham (Jems Big Boy Bullseye); 2, Sienna Curphey (Eva); 3, Ruby Corkish (Stadmorslow Ellemea); 4, Emilia Lace (Riverbank Tiger-Lilly). Class 7, 70cm Pairs 1, Rowan Thompson (Furbo Restless Spirit) and Sirona Thompson (Holmstead Cheeky Sparrow); 2, Grace Quilliam (Drama) and Evie Grayse Cringle-Preston (Guinness Black Velvet); 3, Eva Brew (Blue Sue) and Lily Roberts (Benlaughlin Rambo). Class 8, 70cm Junior 1, Sirona Thompson (Holmstead Cheeky Sparrow); 2, Lily Roberts (Benlaughlin Rambo); 3, Rowan Thomp-son (Furbo Restless Spirit); 4, Alice Tear (Enbarr Spoecial Star). Class 9, 70cm Senior 1, Clare Drewry (Ffynnonback Hedd); 2, Claire Jackson (Riffeylands Playboy); 3, Georgia Smith (Irish Tuntra). Class 9, 80cm 1, Regal Fox (Lucy Parsons); 2, Hannah Ripley (Carnsdale Tailor Made); 3, Claire Jackson (Riffeylands Playboy). Class 10, 90cm 1, Isla Caine (Kopper Empress); 2, Hannah Ripley (Carnsdale Tailor Made); 3, Rebecca Sowerby (Professor Higgins). Class 11, 100cm 1, Isla Caine (Kopper Empress); 2, Rebecca Sowerby (Professor Higgins).
The Pony Club would like to thank the Morrey family (Robert, Catriona, Sam and Charlie) of Ballacorey Equestrian for the use of their land, all the sponsors – Isle of Man Sport, Manx Lottery Trust, Cherry Godfrey, Milan Veterinary, Edgewater Associates, Mylchreests Motors, NFU Mutual, Acclaim Ltd, Hotchkiss Associates Kellerdale Ltd, the Cryer family and the Copy Shop for providing the back numbers.
Additional thanks to Mary and Laura Callow for judging the cross-country, Dolores Osborn for tack check and Jen Crennell for collecting, plus a huge thank you to all the fence judges and Jo Richardson for doing the unenviable task of scoring and also providing the live scoring on https://www.ponyclubresults.co.uk/
Thanks also go to Lucy Parsons for providing the excellent course maps, to Barry and his prison work party whose help has been invaluable.
A big thanks goes out to Peter Bond, Aaron and Cheryl Curphey for preparing the cross-country course - they have spent many hours upgrading, replacing fences and then flagging and numbering.
Special mention also to those companies and people who have helped the club with preparing the new venue: Dam Plant Hire, DC Skips, Ean Parsons, Louise Craddock and Robert Lace and Mark Chatel.
Upcoming events:
Sunday, April 12 - showjumping clinic with Hannah Goodby Dudgeon at Andreas (for members only);
Saturday, April 25 - combined training (open to non members);
Sunday, May 3 - spring one day event (open to non members).
ALICE CORRIN
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