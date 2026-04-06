The Pony Club would like to thank the Morrey family (Robert, Catriona, Sam and Charlie) of Ballacorey Equestrian for the use of their land, all the sponsors – Isle of Man Sport, Manx Lottery Trust, Cherry Godfrey, Milan Veterinary, Edgewater Associates, Mylchreests Motors, NFU Mutual, Acclaim Ltd, Hotchkiss Associates Kellerdale Ltd, the Cryer family and the Copy Shop for providing the back numbers.