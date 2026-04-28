Manx Amateur Boxing Club continued its excellent run with its second home show in only two months, this time taking on a North West Region team at the Best Western Palace Hotel & Casino in Douglas.
Building on the success of the Hills Meadow club’s March event at the Villa Marina, the club once again delivered a superb evening of boxing, with skill, intensity and competitive contests throughout.
Michael Garrity opened the show with a composed and controlled performance against Kevin Krauze.
Working behind a strong, consistent jab and sharp straight shots, Garrity dictated the tempo throughout, applying measured pressure and maintaining his shape well in another assured display in what was only his third bout.
Blossom Winrow followed and, despite a late change of opponent, showed no hesitation in taking on a more experienced boxer in only her second contest.
Pressing forward from the outset, she displayed real grit and determination, dealing well with a strong jab and responding with solid shots of her own.
Both boxers traded heavy punches in an entertaining contest that quickly lifted the atmosphere, with Blossom’s fitness and strength allowing her to take control late on and finish strongly to the delight of the home crowd.
Stanley Fick then faced Roman Hadfield in what proved to be a barnstormer of a contest, that would go on to earn the ‘fight of the night’ honours.
Both boxers set a relentless pace from the opening bell, trading punches with intensity and refusing to give ground.
Fick drove the action throughout and showed clear improvements in his boxing, working effectively behind his shots while maintaining composure in the exchanges. It was a performance full of heart and determination, although the decision ultimately went against him.
Louie Graham took on Riley Nolan in a challenging contest.
Graham started brightly, looking to close the distance and increase the tempo, but Nolan used his reach and movement effectively, landing straight shots onto the guard.
As the bout developed, sustained pressure and well-placed body shots led to a stoppage. Graham continues to impress in training and remains one of the hardest workers in the gym. He will no doubt learn from the experience and will be back in action soon.
Leo Philbin faced Alfie Barlow in a high-tempo contest against a strong and physical opponent.
Philbin made an excellent start, applying pressure and varying his attacks well between head and body, forcing his opponent onto the back foot. Barlow responded well in the second, using his jab and timing uppercuts to bring the bout into the balance.
Philbin continued to press in the final round, maintaining a high work rate, but the decision went against him in a competitive contest that again showed his progress.
After the interval, Josh Duggan faced Alfie Ball and continued what has been a year of real improvement.
Dealing with early pressure and big shots, Duggan showed resilience and composure, working to create openings with feints and counters.
With the bout finely balanced after two rounds, he raised the tempo in the final round, pushing the pace and giving everything to secure a well-earned split-decision victory.
Debutant Dom McCallum made an immediate impact against Bobby Bogdev, entering the ring to a huge reception from the home crowd.
Showing composure beyond his experience, McCallum started sharply, landing a perfectly timed one-two that rocked his opponent early.
Working behind a strong jab, he followed up with powerful right hands that consistently found the target. With the pressure building, the referee stepped in before the end of the first round to stop the contest in a hugely impressive debut performance.
Tom Hay followed against Noah Haider in a tough and competitive bout. After a lively opening round, Hay made excellent adjustments, using his back hand more effectively and stepping out of range after landing.
With the fight evenly poised going into the final round, Hay raised the tempo, landing clean, accurate shots and forcing the referee to step in and stop the contest, securing a superb victory.
Manx ABC team captain Tristan Birchall faced Christian Cunningham and delivered another commanding performance.
Applying constant pressure from the outset, Birchall dictated the pace, working behind his jab and mixed his attacks effectively between head and body. His fitness and ability to sustain a high tempo allowed him to control the contest and showcase his continued development.
Finley Sweet closed the show against Sean McMyler with a polished and confident display.
Boxing with control and sharp movement, Sweet worked in and out of range, landing clean, accurate shots while making his opponent miss.
In the second round he increased the tempo, landing more damaging punches, with his short uppercuts proving particularly effective on the inside. It was a classy performance to round off the evening, highlighting Sweet’s skill, movement, and growing confidence.
There was plenty of talk around the venue afterwards about the new lad topping the bill, and he is clearly making a strong impression.
The final score saw Manx ABC run out 5-3 winners, maintaining their unbeaten record on home soil this season. It is a clear reflection of the hard work being put in across the gym and the continued development of the squad.
A huge thank you goes to everyone who came to support on the night, as well as the wider Manx ABC community whose efforts behind the scenes made the event possible.
Attention now turns to an away show on May 17, where 12 to 15 Manx boxers will travel to face a Merseyside and Cheshire team in what promises to be another strong test and a fitting end to an excellent season.
DOMINIC WINROW
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