Jack Osborne, the first amateur boxer from the Isle of Man to compete at Commonwealth Games level, has died at the age of 90.
A trailblazer in Manx boxing, Jack paved the way for generations of locals to follow in his footsteps.
The Manx ABC man was in the Isle of Man team that represented the island at the 1958 Empire Games in Cardiff, when cyclist Stuart Slack made history by winning a bronze medal in the 120-mile road race.
Jack had a remarkable amateur career, but one of his proudest moments came in the Queen’s Baton Relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games when he passed the baton to current pro boxer Jade Burden — a symbolic passing of the torch to the next generation. Jack gave his all, both in and out of the ring.
Eleven years earlier, Jack presented medals at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games boxing event in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall.
Sean Askin, a local young boxer, wore Jack’s colours and his gown in a bout here some years ago.
Jack was gifted the red and gold colours by naturalised Nigerian Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey, a former Commonwealth flyweight and West African bantamweight champion who moved to Liverpool in 1951.
The Manxman sparred with Bassey and the latter was so impressed that he presented him with his colours, which Jack wore for every bout thereafter. They were on display in 2011 at the Manx Museum display of Manx Sporting Heroes.
A large double-handled trophy with a miniature boxer on the lid won by Jack is to be donated by his family to Pete Roberts for presentation at a forthcoming Manx ABC promotion.
Jack Osborne died peacefully earlier this month, surrounded by his family. His funeral service will take place at 10.45am in Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday, May 6. Family flowers only but donations can be made to Craig's Heartstrong. A bucket will also be available for donations to help young local boxers.
In the true boxing tradition, Jack is honoured with the ten-bell salute:
There’s a man in the ring no more,
And the bell for him will toll no more.
Though his gloves are laid to rest,
We know he always gave his best.
The count has reached its final ten,
He will not rise to fight again.
No more the sweat, the roar, the strain,
No more the joy, no more the pain.
His final round has now been fought,
A battle bravely faced and sought.
And now we toll the bell once more,
To mark his passing from the floor.
Ten bells sound both loud and clear,
To bid farewell to one so dear.
Jack Osborne’s legacy will live on through the boxers he inspired and the community he helped shape. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family at this time.