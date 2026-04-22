Ramsey, Vagabonds and Vagabonds’ women’s team all face their final league games of the 2025-26 season this Saturday and all are away from home.
The northerners travel to Hoylake for their game in Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference in a game which will also double as the final of the Cheshire Bowl.
Vagas head to Dukinfield also in the conference, with the Ballafletcher club’s women’s team making a daunting trip to Sale FC to face the unbeaten league champions in Women’s NC2 North (South).
Ramsey beat Hoylake in phase one of Counties Three, running out 41-28 winners at Mooragh Park back in January.
There’s unlikely to be a big change to the line-up for this game but much will depend on the availability of players to travel.
Ramsey do, however, have the luxury of a couple of UK-based players who could help swell the ranks, with Joey Callow and Harry Parsons being on the list.
Jake Richmond and Brandon Atchison renewed a centre partnership last week which yielded five of Ramsey’s seven tries.
Richmond did leave the field with a shoulder knock but is optimistic of being fit for this game. Micheal Flynn went off with a niggly back but is also hopeful of being fit.
The Cheshire Bowl double up is a quirk of circumstances but will provide a little bit of end-of-season spice.
Vagas have been steadily improving all season and currently top the minor conference where only six points separates top from bottom.
When phase one points are carried over though, it is likely that Dukinfield will take the honours, with only a single point from this game likely enough to clinch the silverware. But their results resemble something of a rollercoaster, although the Greater Manchester side are always strong at home.
Vagas have had a week off to recharge the batteries after an impressive 32-10 win against Hoylake.
Like Ramsey though, they may not be able to bring everyone away for the day and the squad strength will be important.
Jack Cutts and Theo Head were both on target against Hoylake and have two youngsters like this in the backline augurs well for Vagas’ future, even if they may struggle in Dukinfield.
For Vagas women, the trip is even tougher.
In Women’s NC2 North (South), Sale have swept all before them. They’ve won 13 from 13 and conceded an average of only eight points per game. Nobody has really got near to them.
Their closest rivals were Macclesfield and Didsbury and they were despatched 56-0 and 70-0 respectively in their last meetings. This should give some perspective on the job Vagas face.
While the season seems unlikely to end in success, the squad can take many positives forward.
In Bea O’Neill they’ve discovered a new star, Freya Crowe has been sensational and the standard of team work had been great.
They have four selected for Cheshire too and a couple of older players have been brought back in too, with Corinna Daly’s appearance in the 10 jersey being both unexpected and moderately successful. As mentioned above, away trips are hard and this one is perhaps the hardest.
Fixtures: Saturday, April 25
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference
Dukinfield v Vagabonds @ Dukinfield ko 2.30pm
Hoylake v Ramsey @ Hoylake ko 2.15pm
(also doubles as Cheshire Bowl Final)
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Sale FC 1861 2nd XV v Vagabonds @ Sale
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