Jamie Devine has said he wants a title fight by the end of the year ahead of the Manx boxer’s return to action in Wigan this weekend.
The former Manx ABC man will be aiming to extend his unbeaten record that stretches back to his debut in the paid ranks in 2023.
Since his first fight with Cristian Narvaez, the former St Mary’s and Laxey footballer has won his six subsequent bouts - his latest victory coming with a fifth-round stoppage over Mexican Luis Ricardo Ramirez Garcia in April.
The Manxman will fight his second six-rounder on the VIP Promotions bill at the Robin Park Centre on Saturday evening. His opponent is yet to be confirmed.
Speaking ahead of the fight, the 28 year old who boxes out of the No Limits gym in Liverpool said: ‘It’s a big card and I’m grateful the promoters have given me a spot on it.
‘I’m no spring chicken and I want to be tested - I’ve been in the game long enough now. I look after my body - I live in the gym all year round and my weight is always bang on.
‘I’m fit and strong and ready for this step up.
‘The longer the fight, the better you’re going to see from me because I am so strong and fit.’
Looking ahead, Devine, who represented the island at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, added: ‘I want to headline a show in Liverpool before the end of the year - that’s my aim.
‘I want to get this next fight out the way and then sit down with my team and sort out what happens next. I want these bigger fights, because in them you’ll see the best of me.
‘I want to be an entertaining fighter - I want to be one people want to watch and hopefully by the end of the year I will have a title belt around my waist.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.