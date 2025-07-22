Boxer Sam Rennie will return to the ring next month in his first fight since being crowned Australasia Silver Super Featherweight in May.
The Douglas fighter is on the bill for Dragon Fire Boxing’s Tunderdrome 51 promotion at Metro City in Northbridge, Western Australia.
Rennie will fight Indonesian George Lumoly on Friday, August 29.
Sam’s older brother Mathew recently picked up the 16th win of his pro career when he beat Harley Hodgetts in Liverpool.
The Manxman won 59-55 on points during the Box Nation promotion at the Olympia.
Speaking after the fight, Rennie said: ‘He was a tricky opponent, he came with a winning record.’
He added: ‘I’m not going to lie, I didn’t think it was the best performance.
‘Maybe I was looking for the big punches too much instead of thinking about setting it up, but you know what a win is a win and it is a good six rounds under my belt.’
