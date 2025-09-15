New Horizon Boxing Club will be hosting its latest show at the Palace Hotel in Douglas on Saturday, October 11.
The Palace Road club will take on a select team from the North West of England in the evening which gets underway at 8pm.
The home team will feature both those making their debut for the club and some more experienced fighters.
A spokesperson for the club added: ‘As with all of our previous shows, this is certain to be an action-packed night of amateur boxing and not one to be missed.
‘Tables of 10 are available at ringside for £400 and outer ringside for £300.
‘These can be booked by messaging our Facebook and Instagram pages along with individual ticket enquiries - book now to avoid disappointment.’
It’s the Manx club’s second show of the year having taken on a Cheshire select at the same venue in March.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.