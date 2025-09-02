Isle of Man boxer Sam Rennie maintained his unbeaten record as a pro in Western Australia at the weekend.
The Douglas fighter stopped opponent George Lumoly in the third round of the pair’s Super-featherweight contest in Metro City.
Victory means the 23 year old from Douglas has won all five of his bouts since turning pro last March.
After being crowned Australasia Silver Super Featherweight in May, Rennie made short work of his Indonesian opponent on Friday evening.
The fight started with Rennie being in complete control of the range, keeping Lumoly on the end of his jab.
In the second round, the former Ballakermeen student started to unload more shots to the body before dropping Lumoly with a right hook.
Rennie cornered the 33 year old throughout the third round before knocking his opponent down yet again with a body shot.
Lumoly recovered before being finished off with an uppercut, giving the referee no choice but to stop the fight.
