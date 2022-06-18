BREAKING: Atherton and Bowden retain Parish Walk titles

Paul Atherton successfully defended his Parish Walk title on Saturday evening.

The Peel man completed the 85-mile distance around the island in a time of 15 hours 27 minutes 15 seconds

This time was remarkably similar to his winning time in 2021 when he finished in 15 hours, 23 minutes and 41 seconds, therefore he was only a few minutes slower this time around.

The finance director led the Manx Telecom-sponsored event for most of the day, going in front between Santon and Malew, then briefly dropping to second at Glen Maye.

Richard Gerrard snatched second place from Liam Parker on the home stretch, passing him on Douglas Promenade to finish runner-up by only 28 seconds, some 9m 20s behind the winner.

Dean Morgan crossed the line in fourth place in a time of 15hr 43m 50s. Adam Killip completed the top five in 16hr 13m 56s.

The rest of the top 10 was completed by James Quirk, Simon Gawne, Josh Knights, Patrick Bregazzi and Tony Edwards.

Sammy Bowden successfully defended her women’s title from last year, crossing the line in a time of 17hr 20m 26s in joint 11th alongside Tristan Shields having circulated together for much of the day.