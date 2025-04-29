Entries for this year’s Parish Walk will close at midnight this Sunday, May 4.
With only a few days remaining until entries close, prospective participants are being encouraged to register promptly to secure their place in this summer’s event.
This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22 with more than 1,000 people have already signed up to take on the annual challenge.
A spokesperson from sponsor Manx Telecom said: ‘Open to walkers of all abilities, the Parish Walk provides participants the opportunity to challenge themselves, whether their aim is to reach one parish or complete the full 85-mile route within the 24-hour time limit.’
The entry fee of £50 includes an official event t-shirt, timing chip, and support services throughout the course.