Isle of Man equestrian star Yasmin Ingham claimed a bronze medal at the Defender Kentucky Three Day Event in America over the weekend.
It was Ingham's third time competing in the competition, having previously took home silver in 2022.
Going into the final day of action at the prestigious event in Lexington, the four-time Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year was sat in second place in the standings following an impressive performance in the dressage discipline.
The final hurdle in her way was show jumping. In order to keep pressure on the overall leader, Ingham and horse Banzai du Loir needed a clean run and couldn’t afford a pole down or second over the optimum time.
Unfortunately, during the run they knocked a pole down on fence eight, leading to her dropping into third.
Despite being disappointed, Ingham was delighted with the overall performance of Banzai during the whole weekend: ‘Obviously I’m a bit gutted but at the same time I’m delighted with how he jumped; he jumped a super round today but breathed on one oxer which is really unfortunate.’
Reflecting on her performance, the 26-year-old said: ‘I think I was very conscious of the time, and maybe I’d got a little forward around the turn and I maybe should have had him back on his hocks a little before the oxer; hindsight is a wonderful thing.’
Speaking of Banzai, Ingham said: ‘He felt really good today, it just such a treat to be back here and to be able to perform dressage in the Rolex Stadium, it’s very, very special.
‘I’m incredibly grateful to be here and he’s feeling really good and produced a brilliant score. He’s a joy to ride.’
RHIAN EVANS