Manx triathlete Will Draper will rub shoulders with the sport’s elite this weekend when he takes part in the latest round of the T100 World Tour series.
Draper has received a wildcard entry to the event which has a prize fund of $250,000.
Taking place in Vancouver, Saturday’s race is aimed at the world’s best long-distance triathletes. Each event is 100km, longer than the 70.3 distance he usually competes over. This includes a 2km swim, 80km bike ride and 18km run.
Draper has also been selected to represent Great Britain at the Elite World Long Distance Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra at the end of June.
Talking about his GB selection, Draper added: ‘I look forward to flying the Manx flag on June 29 and also racing alongside my girlfriend Chloe [Sparrow] who has been selected for the women’s elite event.’