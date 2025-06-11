The Isle of Man’s Island Games team will be jetting off for the Scottish island Orkney a month today for the 20th edition of the biennial event.
From July 12 to 18, Orkney will welcome around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups across the globe to compete in 12 sports: archery, athletics, badminton, bowls, cycling, football, golf, gymnastics, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.
This is the first time the islands have hosted the Games.
The Games kick off with the opening ceremony and athletes’ parade in Orkney’s capital Kirkwall on Saturday, July 12, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and local presenter Stewart Bain.
Some of the highlights throughout the week include the triathlon in Stromness, cycling road races through the West Mainland, and the half-marathon in Kirkwall.
A special tartan has been designed to celebrate the Games.
Created by Scottish Borders’ mill Lochcarron of Scotland, in collaboration with Aurora Jewellery and Beccy May, vice chair of Orkney 2025, inspiration for the design was taken from the vibrant colours in the Games logo.
Organisers say: ‘The tartan celebrates Orkney’s unique heritage and its role as host to one of the world’s most inspiring island sporting events.
‘It pays tribute to the landscapes, culture, and community spirit that define the islands.
‘The striking design produced in lambswool, is being made into wraps, scarves and ties along with a variety of accessories, available for visitors and competitors to purchase as a memento of the Games.’
Beccy May added: ‘Being involved in creating the tartan was a real honour.
‘I wanted every thread and colour to reflect the spirit of the islands - the blues of the surrounding seas, the greens of our windswept landscapes, and the vibrant reds and golds symbolising community, heritage, and celebration.
‘This tartan represents the connection across all of the island communities involved in the Games coming together through sport.’
During the event, Orkney’s iconic St Magnus Cathedral, situated in the heart of Kirkwall, will display their magnificent Sails, which were first hung from the pillars in 1993.
The 14 free-hanging sails are painted with images inspired by a series of one-line poems, specially written by Orkney’s own ‘Poet Laureate’ George Mackay Brown.
A musical composition by folk musician, Brian Cromarty, will complement the Sails. He has created a bespoke soundtrack of Orkney which will underpin the Island Games, and the pleasure Orkney has found hosting it.
Island Games scrivener and story gatherer, Gaby Barnby, has also created short sound bites from submitted writings gathered from all the islands participating in the 2025 Island Games.
These will be played throughout the St Magnus Cathedral allowing visitors to hear the distinct accents, languages and dialects from around the world that are part of the Island Games family.
In addition to the events taking place at St Magnus Cathedral, Stromness will feature a street gallery showcasing visual art and writing on the theme of the Games, and the Northlight Gallery will host a collective of artists creating works that reflect the Island Games.
Haiku and poems will also be displayed at Games facilities across Orkney, as part of the Island Games Island Voices project which invited individuals from all participating islands to write something about their own special communities.
Those unable to travel to Orkney to experience the Games first hand will be able to follow the action on the Orkney 2025 dedicated YouTube streaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Orkney2025
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.