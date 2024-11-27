Tomas Brown currently leads the race for this season’s Golden Boot top goalscorer award in the Canada Life Premier League.
The young Peel striker has scored in each of the 11 matches in which he has played, netting four hat-tricks along the way to take his seasonal tally to 25 already, more than half of the westerners’ 48 goals overall.
His nearest challenger is Ayre United’s reigning Player of the Month Shaun Kelly who has so far netted 18 goals, having been on target in 10 matches and grabbing two hat-tricks along the way.
Next in the list is Corinthians’ Joe Middleton, another player who has made a real impression this campaign, scoring in eight games and helping himself to a couple of hat-tricks as well.
Stealing plenty of headlines in the opening weeks of the season, Foxdale’s Jason Charmer has certainly hit the ground running in the top flight since promotion, scoring 14 goals in nine matches to help the Billy Goat Park side battle for a Railway Cup spot.
Not far behind him on 11 goals already this season is Onchan’s Andy Asbridge who still has the golden touch in front of goal and has been on target in seven of the Os’ top flight matches already this term.
The only other player to have reached double figures in the Premier League so far is Joe Bergquist of St Mary’s who has made a real impression in the early stages of the current campaign, notably scoring a hat-trick against Onchan.
Golden Boot standings:
25 Tomas Brown (Peel) 25 goals
18 Shaun Kelly (Ayre) 18
16 Joe Middleton (Corinthians) 16
14 Jason Charmer (Foxdale) 14
11 Andy Asbridge (Onchan) 11
10 Joe Bergquist (St Mary’s)
8 Lee Gale (Foxdale)
8 Callum Taggart (St John’s)
7 Jason Chatwood (Foxdale)
7 Joao Marques (Corinthians).