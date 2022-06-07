BSB Supersport rider Max wins beach event

British Supersport rider Max Ingham returned to his roots to win Peveril MCC’s beachcross at Douglas on Mad Sunday evening.

Aboard his 450cc Yamaha crosser, he won all three expert solo races to secure the top spot from Chris Moore, teenager Liam Smith third and visitor Jamie Dobson, who was runner-up in race one.

No fewer than 19 visiting riders took part in the B Group, including top four on the night Sheldon Seal, Oliver Macrea and Ryan Newbury and George Miles. A couple more came straight from the boat upon arrival in the island.

The only girl was 16-year-old Millie Bottomley, who bravely and gamely competed in the event on a difficult course up against all the men in front of thousands of TT spectators.

Kane Hall won the opening quad bike race, but then hit problems and the overall honours went to Ste Ennett, with a first, a second and a third from last race winner Matt Thorpe.

RESULTS

A Group 1, Max Ingham 135 points; 2, Chris Moore 118; 3, Liam Smith 117; 4, Jamie Dobson 117; 5, Mark Turner 114; 6, Beau Brown 112; 7, Alex Bottomley 106; 8, Luke Saunders 104; 9, Martin Corkish 95; 10, Jason Turner 95; 11, Graeme Saunders 94; 12, Grant Skeoch 89; 13, Matthew Corkill 88; 14, Thomas Fenwick 76; 15, David Curtis 70.

B Group 1, Sheldon Seal 132; 2, Oliver Macrae 129; 3, Ryan Newbury 118; 4, George Miles 117; 5, Toby Morley 115; 6, Michael Turner 111; 7, David Vass 107; 8, Billy McKivitt 105; 9, Christopher Picone-Chiodo 101; 10, Donald Gilbert 95; 11, Peter Mackenzie 94; 12, Shaun Leagget 91; 13, Jon Begley 90; 14, Sam Nicholls 88; 15, Harry Boyle 85; 16, Lee Crorken 78; 17, Sam George 76; 18, Matthew King 70; 19, Millie Bottomley 70; 20, Charlie Entichnap 55; 21, Dave Meikle 44; 22, Sam Alexander 38; 23, Simon Burgess 27; 24, Lewis Stanley 26; 25, Alex Baraona 0; 26, James Whelan 0.