FC Isle of Man begin a congested end to their North West Counties Premier Division season tonight (Tuesday) with a trip to Chadderton.
The match in Oldham is the first of six games in only 11 days as recent weather-induced postponements begin to stack up.
That run doesn’t include the weekend’s latest call-off. Opponents Lower Breck were unable to make it to the island for Saturday’s game after Storm Kathleen caused the cancellation of the Liverpool side’s flight.
After this evening’s game, the Ravens face two games in two days over the weekend, with away matches against Colne on Friday night (which has been moved to Ilkley) and Barnoldswick Town on Saturday.
Two more away trips to Charnock Richard and Irlam follow next mid-week ahead of a home game against AFC Liverpool on April 20.