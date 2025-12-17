FC Isle of Man’s last away trip of the year takes place on Saturday afternoon.
The Ravens take on Glossop North End in the North West Counties Premier Division in the Manx side’s penultimate league fixture of 2025.
The islanders head into the fixture full of festive spirit after securing a 5-0 win over AFC Liverpool last time out. This moved the Ravens up to 20th in the league standings, nine points clear of the division’s relegation spots.
It was also Rick Holden’s first home win since he took over as manager from Paul Jones at the end of September and came as a timely boost with the season now in its second half.
The weekend’s hosts are unlikely to be in charitable mood though and are unbeaten in four games, winning of three of those.
The Derbyshire outfit go into the match in 11th place - nine spots above the islanders - and won the reverse fixture 2-3 at the Bowl.
Looking ahead to the final couple of games of the year, Holden told the club’s official YouTube channel: ‘I’ve looked at the league for the first time in a while and I’ve got a few teams in my sights where we should get a couple more wins.
‘We’ve got 20 games to go so we should achieve more than a couple more wins. If we keep people fit and we build on Saturday’s performance we should creep up the table and overtake a few more.
‘We shouldn’t really fear anyone and if we go out with a positive attitude we should get more results like the win over AFC Liverpool.’
FC Isle of Man round out the year with a home game against mid-table Stockport Town at the Bowl on Saturday, December 27. That match kicks off at the national stadium at 6pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.