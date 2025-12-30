Twenty Twelve Jiu Jitsu, a Braddan Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and submission grappling academy, enjoyed a successful trip to Warwick University recently.
The club’s competition team competed in the 2025 British Open Brazilian JiuJitsu competition in Coventry.
The event is one of the longest running and largely considered the most prestigious submission grappling event to be held on the UK, having been first held in 2011. The event is held annually, each December.
The Kirby Farm Industrial Estate-based club took a total of nine athletes from the island to the event, bringing home two gold medals and three bronze.
Standout performances were seen from head coach Mark Franklin who took gold in his featherweight class in only 13 seconds with a quick submission victory.
Similarly, Tom Spencer clinched gold in his ultra heavyweight division, as well as a bronze medal in the open weight division.
Liam Blakemore was able to secure a bronze medal in a tough lightweight category and to finish off the weekend James Sealey was able to put on a very impressive performance to secure a bronze medal in his open weight division.
Twenty Twelve Jiu Jitsu head coach Thomas Gregory was full of praise for the fighters, saying: ‘These results are a testament to the hard work and sacrifice from these athletes over the years and to be able to put the Isle of Man on their back and represent in the way that they have is a huge credit to the island.’
