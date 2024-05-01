Isle of Man cyclists Callum Salisbury and Corrin Leeming took part in the PB Performance Espoirs Under-23 Road Race in Leicestershire recently.
The race sees riders tackle 90 miles around the rolling roads between Leicester and Derby, based at Griffydam.
Conditions were perfect, with dry roads, bright skies and just a light wind from the north.
There was a small breakaway group off the front for most of the race, but the eventual winner - Archie Peet (Reflex Racing) - bridged across on the final run in to take the win. Leeming attempted a couple of good attacks to try and get away, but the climb wasn't really long enough to get a good gap.
For Salisbury, it was his first under-23 event and the longest one-day race he's done to date. Speaking afterwards, he said: ‘I concentrated on my fuelling to make sure I took on enough to get to the end.’
Both riders finished safely in the bunch sprint, with Leeming in 20th place Salisbury just behind.
Also in action over the same weekend were fellow Manxies Ruby Oakes and Jess Pickavance who took part in the junior women’s Gent-Wevelgem one-day race in Belgium.
Riding for Shibden Hopetech Apex, 17-year-old Oakes produced an excellent ride to finish in sixth place.
Representing Liv CC - Halo Films cycling team, 16-year-old Pickavance was one of a large number of riders who did not finish the race.
It also proved to be a good weekend of off-island action for RL360 Youth Cycling League competitor Daniel Minay.
After finishing an excellent second place in Saturday's under-14 boys race at the North West Youth League round in Carlisle, he travelled across the border to Kirroughtree in Scotland where he came a very impressive fifth in Sunday's opening round of the British National Cross Country Mountain Bike Series.