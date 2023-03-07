It’s a case of having everything crossed for the weather this weekend in the hope of no hockey fixture rearrangements on and off the island.
In the Rossborough Men’s Premiership, Bacchas B take on Vikings A hoping to make them work hard for a result as they did against Valkyrs last week.
Castletown A take on leaders Bacchas A and, if the southerners can get past that half-time mark level and take it into the second half, a good game could be in store.
In Men’s Division One, Harlequins A are currently top some four points ahead and they take on Vikings C, so they should be confident of the points.
Elsewhere, Valkyrs B will be looking to get back to winning ways against Harlequins B.
In Men’s Division Two, Bacchas Colts go up against Ramsey who will be glad to get back to playing some matches. Hopefully Bacchas C can get a team out this week when they are due to face Castletown C.
The Women’s Premiership sees Vikings A take on Castletown B who have proved to be good defensively during the season.
Valkyrs will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they face Bacchas A in which it will be all to play for in this game.
In Women’s Division One, Valkyrs B had another good game last weekend and it will be crucial they take that form into their match against Harlequins this Saturday if they want to try and reign them in a little.
Bacchas B recorded a nice win last weekend but are they capable of doing so again this Saturday when they take on their own C team?
The last fixture in this league is Ramsey A versus Vikings B which will prove interesting as the northerners will want to return to picking up some points.
In Women’s Division Two, Vikings C play Castletown D. After last week’s game, the former will be hopeful of scoring some goals and maybe picking up a point this week.
Elsewhere, hopefully Harlequins B can field a team this weekend and take on Castletown C.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 11:
Rossborough Men’s Premier League
12.35pmBacchas B v Vikings A
@ the NSC
12.35pmCastletown A v Bacchas A
@ KWC
2.05pm Valkyrs A v Ramsey A
@ QEII
Rossborough Men’s Division One
2.05pmValkyrs B v Harlequins B
@ KWC
12.35pm Vikings C v Harlequins A
@ RGS
Rossborough Men’s Division Two
3.35pmRamsey B v Bacchas Colts
@ RGS
2.05pmBacchas C v Castletown C
@ CRHS
Rossborough Women’s Premier League
2.05pmBacchasA v Valkyrs A
@ the NSC
12.35pmCastletown B v Vikings A
@ CRHS
Rossborough Women’s Division One
3.35pmBacchasB v BacchasC
@ KWC
3.35pmHarlequins A v Valkyrs B
@ the NSC
2.05pmRamsey A v Vikings B
@ RGS
Rossborough Women’s Division Two
11.05am Castletown D v Vikings C
@ CRHS
12.35pmValkyrs C v Ramsey B
@ QEII
3.35pmHarlequins B v Castletown C
@ CRHS
Under-15s League
11.05am Castletown Sabres v Bacchas
@ the NSC
11.05am Ramsey Rogues & Rascals
v Castletown Sharks @ QEII
3.35pm Vikings v Valkyrs
@ QEII
------------
Sunday, March 12:
England Hockey Championship
Tier Two
1pmIsle of Man women v Newcastle
@ venue TBC
Tier Two Plate
9.30amUnder-14 boys v Brooklands
@ Armitage