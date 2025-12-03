After last week’s 0-0 draw with Ramsey, Vagabonds Rugby Club return to reality in Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire this week when league leaders Bury visit Ballafletcher.
Bury didn’t have the game they were after last week. They were 19-0 up against Burnley when the match was abandoned after a serious injury to a Burnley player.
But they do remain three points clear at the top of the standings and still boast the most potent attack, averaging over 50 points per game. They have only one defeat which was against Fleetwood a little over two weeks’ ago.
Statistically, Bury have met Vagas four times over the years, with the English side ahead three games to one including a conceded match last season and a win at Ballafletcher.
They just missed out on the promotion places last season but look well placed to give it another shot this time around.
Vagas were tough last week though. The defence was excellent especially at the set piece and, while the weather made scoring almost impossible, they kept plugging away. Theo Head looks to have a combination of pace and skill and, with him running from full back, he’ll create doubt around him which the rest of the squad will look to exploit.
This will be a toughie though - Burnley are top for a reason.
The other half of last week’s nil-nil draw are Ramsey and they head to Dukinfield for what appears on paper to be a slightly easier game, if such a thing exists at Dukinfield! They’ve only won three from eight but that includes a home defeat of third-placed Ashton-Under-Lyne and, on the losses side, they lost by only three points against second-placed Oldham.
They’re likely to be at full strength for this one so it will be very hard for Ramsey.
The northerners are still without Jake Richmond, Josh Leece, Kyle Shnier, Ffinlo Corkill and Jake Severs, and are likely to call on some of their university students to help plug the games.
Joey Callow, Luke Ward and Nathan Brew could be getting s shout this week as Ramsey look for a first win of the season.
Vikings face Celts in Manx Shield
Western Vikings host Douglas Celts in the Hartford Homes Manx Shield this weekend, looking to close the gap at the top.
Douglas have a 100 percent record with three wins from three and are nine points clear of second-placed Western Vikings.
The Celts have an enviable squad to select from, including some players who are hoping to grab first team spots with Douglas’ league side.
George Antill, Zak Wickman and Kudzai Chenda, have all appeared, with Chenda and Wickman making first team bench last week. Throw in some more experienced older heads like Conor McCaughen and Aaron Mason, and you have a formidable side.
Vikings have a small squad which hasn’t been helped with Ed Knight and Harry Goodwin appearing for Vagabonds and the Callisters Juan and Harvey for Ramsey.
They are willing and enthusiastic but perhaps not quite strong enough to take the Celts.
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 6:
Regional Two North West
West Park (St Helens) v Douglas @ West Park ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Dukinfield v Ramsey @ Dukinfield ko 12.30pm
Vagabonds v Bury @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
Western Vikings v Douglas Celts @ QEII School ko 2.15pm
