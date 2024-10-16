The latest women’s footballer to play off-island is goalkeeper Caitlin Beaty who has signed forms for Altrincham FC.
The teenager has made an immediate impact in the sport: she was Onchan’s number one last season when the club finished third in the league, also helping the Os reach their first cup final.
She was also awarded with the women’s Player of the Month accolade for October/November last year.
It wasn’t long until Caitlin was included in the national team, making her debut against the NFA FC and also featuring in the Cherry Godfrey Cup winning team that played in Jersey in August.
The move to Altrincham came about after finishing school. Caitlin wanted to go to college and study sport (she currently studying at Warrington & Vale Royal College) and set about finding a team in the UK to play for.
Caitlin is really enjoying her time at her new club that plays in the Cheshire Women’s and Youth Football League Premier Division. She follows in the footsteps of former island player Anna Dillon who played for the club during the 2016-17 season.
