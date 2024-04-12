The captain’s drive-in takes place at Castletown Golf Club this Saturday.
South African-born Roger Raatgever is the men's captain for the 2024 season, while Michelle Hooker is the lady captain.
Married to ex-lady captain Bronwen and father of Chris, Jamie and Lauren, 9-handicapper Roger has ambitions to fulfil his lifetime ambition of breaking his hole-in-one duck this year.
Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Michelle moved to the island in 2017 and is this year aiming to bring her handicap down to 15.
In a change of tradition this Saturday lunchtime, Raatgever takes on the infamous Road Hole with his ceremonial opening tee shot at approximately 1pm.
Will his ball finish in the gorse, bomb down the fairway or just cause a splash? For £2, your educated guess could win a pro shop voucher. All donations will benefit Forget Me Not which funds dementia support in the Isle of Man.
The twin shotgun start stableford competition will determine who wins the captain’s sterling silver medal. A lunchtime prize presentation will be wedged in between the rounds and attendees will be offered a complimentary drink.
Additionally, delicious South African fayre in the form of Boerewors rolls will be available from the Bay Green Restaurant.
Thanks go to Malcolm Lambert for the above information.