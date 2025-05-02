Peel Golf Club will bid farewell to a familiar and much-loved face at the end of this summer, as Lewis Dening has announced he will be stepping down from his role as PGA Professional after eight memorable years at the western club.
In a heartfelt message to members, Lewis confirmed that his final day in the post will be September 30, allowing for a full summer of normal operations before his departure.
While the decision was not made lightly, he and his fiancée Katie believe the timing is right as they prepare for the next chapter in both their personal and professional lives.
Lewis first joined Peel Golf Club as head professional on March 1, 2017, at the age of just 22, making him the youngest PGA professional in the Isle of Man at the time.
Over the past eight years, he has become an integral part of the club’s fabric – both on and off the course.
Reflecting on his time at Peel, Lewis said: ‘I went from a boy to a man at Peel and it will always hold a very special place in my heart. The club has given me so many incredible memories, and I’m excited to follow its journey over the next five to 10 years as they continue to develop the course.”
Some of his proudest moments include the annual Peel Town Cup – the club’s showpiece competition – which Lewis describes as a highlight of the calendar.
‘Seeing members and visitors battle it out over two rounds in one day is always a brilliant spectacle.
‘There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere when a Peel member takes home the trophy.’
Beyond the competitions, Lewis has also played a central role in charitable fundraising through events like 'Beat the Pro', helping raise tens of thousands of pounds for good causes including Cruse Bereavement and the Children’s Centre.
He also helped build one of the island’s largest junior golf sections during his tenure, creating a lasting legacy now being carried forward by his best friend Rob Kelly.
‘It’s been a real “home grown” story,’ he added.
‘From the juniors to the lifelong members, there’s a warmth at Peel that’s hard to describe – but easy to feel.’
As he steps away from the role, Lewis plans to pursue a job with more regular hours, a significant lifestyle change after years of working weekends.
He and Katie are also set to marry this year, and he’s looking forward to spending more time with her – and less time behind a counter.
While he may be leaving the role, Lewis won’t be a stranger at Rheast Lane.
He confirmed he will continue as a playing member at the club and is looking forward to teeing it up from the other side of the shop counter.
The shop remains fully stocked for the summer, and all lesson vouchers will be honoured until the end of September.
As Lewis put it best: ‘It has been an honour to call Peel home – and I’ll still be around. Here’s to a sunny summer of golf!’