The international Mannin Beg and Mannin Moar races took place in 1933, 1934 and 1935 on two different courses when a technical section involving Finch Road, Buck’s and Woodbourne Road, St Ninian’s Road and upper Victoria Road was swapped for a less involved Broadway, York and Stoney Road segment. There was then a flat-out drag from the foot of Bray Hill to the heart of Onchan where cars turned sharp right (at Corkills Garage as we know it today) and went down Summerhill onto the promenade.