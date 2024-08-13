Northern AC’s Carla Teece set a new Isle of Man under-20 record for the 100 metres in Belfast over the weekend.
Carla was competing in the Northern Ireland and Ulster Senior Track and Field Championships at the Mary Peters track.
She finished third in her heat in a new personal best time of 12.33 seconds.
Both races were wind-legal, and her latter time is a new island under-20 record subject to ratification.
It was just inside the time set by Ashleigh Lachenicht in 2017.
Manx Harriers’ Lydia Morris also competed in the meeting, running times of 12.56s in the 100 metres heat and then 12.63s in the final.
She then ran a time of 26.34s in the 200 metres heat.
DAVID GRIFFITHS