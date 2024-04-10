In one of only three matches played on Tuesday night, Castletown comfortably brushed aside Malew in a well-spectated southern derby.
With the match moved to the Stadium as Clagh Vane was waterlogged, it didn’t take promotion hopefuls Castletown long to get into gear.
Tom Moore converted his chance to put Town ahead, and it wasn’t long before the lead was doubled when Luca Simmons tapped home from a good cross from fellow striker Danny Lane.
Minutes before half-time Town goalkeeper Mcloughlin was carried off the pitch after appearing to roll his ankle, with defender Greg Radcliffe replacing him in the sticks.
But that wasn’t the last action of the half. After his assist earlier, Lane found the net after a well-worked Castletown move.
But a clean sheet for Town’s stand-in keeper was denied when Patrick Cooper scored just before the half-time whistle from a free-kick.
Castletown further got a grip of the game in the second half, with two quickfire goals from Lane meant he had his hat-trick and there was no way back for the deflated Malew side.
The goal of the match came shortly after, with Town defender Oliver Shearer living up to his name and firing the ball into the top right corner of Aaron Richardson’s net.
Malew did get another consolation goal through Kieran Krypner, but a second for Moore rounded off a strong performance from Castletown.
TOM CURPHEY