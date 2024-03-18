Castletown Metropolitan Football Club secretary and treasurer Nigel McFarlane has been transferred to hospital in the north west after taking ill at Town’s combination game on Saturday.
A statement on the club’s Facebook page said: ‘During yesterday's combination match at the stadium, our club director Nigel McFarlane took ill on the pitch side.
‘After receiving medical attention, he went to hospital via ambulance where it was found he had a bleed on the brain.
‘We would like to extend our thanks to the ambulance service for their swift response to the incident.
‘We can confirm that Nigel has been transferred to Walton Hospital in Liverpool where he is receiving further medical attention.
Since posting the news, the Town Facebook page has been inundated with get well soon messages from clubs and individuals across the island and further afield.
Among those to send their best wishes were North West Counties Division One South club Stockport Town who Nigel was instrumental in forming a club partnership with in 2022 having been born in the area.
Castletown won the weekend’s Canada Life Combination One match with Foxdale 5-2 to remain seventh in the league standings.