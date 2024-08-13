With only one week left of Isle of Man Golf’s Canaccord Genuity Scratch League, Castletown have secured the title and remain unbeaten.
The southerners have one fixture to complete on Monday to maintain their 100% record and that comes in the form of home match against bottom-of-the-table Rowany.
In this they will be expected to complete the clean sweep of victories for the season.
The team from Comis Mount Murray look set to be runners up after so far only losing to Castletown.
The Santon club beat Douglas away this week 4-2 and face a final match against King Edward Bay to finish this year’s fixtures.
Daryl Callister (Castletown) and island champion Robert Noon (Mount Murray) are both unbeaten after six wins each and will be looking to add a further win next week to confirm their spots as the top players in the league this campaign.