Mark Cavendish sprinted to a record-breaking podium in the Scheldeprijs one-day race in Belgium on Wednesday.
Riding for new team Astana Qazaqstan, the Manx Missile showed his trademark guile to battle for honours at the end of the 205.3km route from Terneuzen to Schoten.
After being safely delivered to the finish by his team-mates – a sign that their burgeoning sprinters tactics appear to be working – Cav was only denied a fourth victory at the event by Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) in first and second respectively.
Of the eight times Cavendish has started the race since his debut in 2007, he has landed on the podium a record seven times, three times as winner.
Fellow Manxman Sam Brand finished 14 seconds behind Cav in 73rd place after helping Novo Nordisk team-mate Matyáš Kopecký finish 11th.
There was also team success for Isle of Man riders Lizzie Holden and Becky Storrie in the women’s race on the same day.
Riding for Team DSM, Storrie helped Dutch team-mate Charlotte Kool claim second place behind winner Lorena Wiebes, while crossing the line 115th herself. Similarly, Holden (124th) helped UAE Team ADQ colleague Chiara Consonni end the day third.