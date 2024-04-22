South Ramsey Bowling Club held the Chas Grills Memorial Trophy for the second time on Sunday.
The format of triples once again proved to be popular as 22 teams (66 bowlers) took part in the CTH Insurance-back event.
Results from the quarter-finals and semi-finals can be found online at the www.iombowls.com website.
In the final Glenn Boland, Peter Jones and visitor Jamie Box won the first two ends. The first scoring end for Jordan Cain, Glynn Hargraves and Matt Quirk was a five, followed by three singles and a six which quickly moved them into a 19-8 lead.
Two singles pulled the score back to 19-10 and, with Boland, Box and Jones counting for four, only for a superb last bowl from Quirk which won the end to put the score at 20-10, instead of what could have been 19-14.
The next end the game finished with Cain, Hargraves and Quirk getting the one chalk needed to secure the trophy 21-10.
Competition organiser Hargraves thanked the sponsors, secretary James Teare for running the sheet, the women for the superb refreshments, along with everyone who had supported the competition with their generous donations.
Arlo’s Adventure were the charity supported, having recently helped members of the bowling community.
The charity supports Manx residents and their family members who require hospital treatment in the United Kingdom, as well as providing bereaved families with emotional and practical support.
A grand sum of £1,500 was raised on the day thanks to the generosity of everyone who had entered the competition.
Charity trustee Sarah Owen and her family were on hand to present the prizes and accept a cheque for the funds raised throughout the day.
Spot prizes were also awarded to the furthest junior – Kian Bradford (South Ramsey), the team to score the first six of the competition and the losers in the longest game, with a £50 note roll up being held before the semi-finals which was won by Peter Collister.