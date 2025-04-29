Registration is now open for the Children Centre’s annual ‘Race the Sun’ relay.
Taking place on May 17, the 100-mile relay challenge will take teams of 10 runners on a clockwise journey around the rugged Manx coastline, starting at sunrise (5.11am) on Peel Promenade and finishing back there before the sun sets (9.19pm).
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Since launching in 2008, Race the Sun has become a flagship event in the island’s fundraising calendar.
‘It’s a true test of endurance, determination, and team spirit, all set against some of the most breath-taking coastal scenery the Isle of Man has to offer.
‘All funds raised will go directly toward supporting and expanding The Children's Centre’s services including counselling, education and support programs for children, young people, and families across the island.’
Team registration costs £400 with entries closing on May 12.