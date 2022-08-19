Chris Kelly Memorial Stages takes over from the PokerStars
Manx Auto Sport’s popular autumn rally, the Chris Kelly Memorial Manx Stages, will take place between September 30 and October 1.
Named after a former club chairman who was integral to the club’s closed-roads rallying in the island, the re-branded event will be familiar to many motorsport competitors and fans who have traditionally visited the island for the PokerStars Rally.
As the partnership with the online cardroom comes to an end, the event takes on a new name for 2022. The new marker also offers the opportunity for organisers to re-invigorate the event, introducing some classic Manx tests.
l The annual general meeting of Manx Auto Sport Ltd will be held on Tuesday, September 7 at the Creg ny Baa Hotel, starting 7pm.
There are currently vacancies for directors. Nominations are invited to be sent to the club in writing to [email protected] by Monday, August 29.
Only paid up members at the date of the AGM will be permitted to vote.
