Christa Cain won the women’s race at the Cheshire Half-Marathon on Sunday.
The Douglas woman finished 19th overall and was first female in the 1,437-strong field for the event based at Capesthorne Hall near Siddington.
Her time was 1 hour 18 minutes 48 seconds which, although not a personal best, was still a good run in wet conditions.
Christa finished nearly two minutes clear of the next fastest female runner, Tracy Rogers of Buckley Runners (one hour, 21 minutes and five seconds) with Emma Brown rounding out the women's top three in third (one hour, 23 minutes and 42 seconds). Christa’s partner Simon Scott also ran the face finishing 251st overall in a time of 1 hour 40 minutes and 39 seconds.
This placed the Isle of Man Veterans Athletic Club man fifth in his age group.