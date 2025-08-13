TT legend Mick Grant is to ride a Honda Six on a parade lap at this month’s Classic TT.
The seven-time TT winner will take to the course aboard the Honda RC174 Six - the 297cc variant that contested the 350cc Lightweight TT races in the 1960s and became the machine of choice for Mike Hailwood, who rode it to victory in the 1967 Junior TT.
The motorcycle in question first appeared at the TT in 1965 as the RC166 250cc, when Jim Redman rode it to victory in the Lightweight 250cc TT.
Its six-cylinder engine and seven-speed gearbox were revolutionary for the time, producing an incredible sound and revving to previously unheard-of limits.
In 1966 and 1967, Hailwood campaigned the RC166 in the 250cc Lightweight TT, taking back-to-back wins. Honda also developed the enlarged 297cc RC174 to take on the Junior (350cc) TT.
It was on this bike in 1967 that Hailwood delivered one of the most iconic performances in TT history, winning the Junior race and smashing the outright lap record with an average speed of 107.73mph, achieved from a standing start.
Grant has previously spoken of his admiration for the Honda Six and his wish to have raced in the golden era of the 1960s. He described the machine as a marvel of rapid development - built in just months as Honda pushed the limits to beat Yamaha in the Grand Prix battle.
Now, more than half a century later, fans will once again hear that unmistakable howl echo around the island as Grant parades the replica RC174 around the TT Course.
It’s a rare chance to see two legends come together: one of the most evocative racing machines ever built and one of the TT’s most enduring names.
Taking place ahead of the Senior Classic on Friday, August 29, the demonstration lap will be allow fans to witness a piece of racing heritage brought back to life.
