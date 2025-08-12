The Classic TT returns in name for the first time since 2019, but it is the Manx Grand Prix that will take centre stage over the early part of the coming fortnight.
Conditions should be favourable for the start of MGP qualifying on Sunday afternoon. It begins at 1.30 with a newcomers’ speed-controlled lap, followed by four separate sessions - two each for Junior/Supertwin and Senior/Supersport.
There will be further MGP qualifying on Monday and Tuesday evening from 6.30, followed by the first appearance of the classic and historic bikes on Wednesday evening.
Thursday and Friday will be a mix of Classic and MGP qualifying in advance of the MGP weekend of racing with the Supertwin and Supersport races on Saturday, August 23 (plus Classic TT qualifying), then Junior and Senior MGP on Bank Holiday Monday (again with further Classic TT qualifying).
The Classic and Historic TT races will take place on the final Wednesday and Friday of race week.
One notable change this year with the MGP is that riders will be permitted to ride all four events if they so wish, inline with the TT, so in theory someone could feature prominently in multiple events.
International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) regular Jamie Williams will start as one of the favourites for the Junior and Senior MGPs, having missed last year’s event following a high-speed crash close to Kate’s Cottage in the opening qualifying session.
The Douglas man will be challenged hard by Welshmen Michael Rees and Alex Sinclair, Andrew Farrell of Skerries, Ireland, Chris Cook of Hawick, Scotland and TT winner Dean Harrison’s brother Adrian of Bradford.
Numerous more will be in with a good shout, not least Harley Rushton of Ingleton, North Yorks who is a renowned classic racer.
Of the newcomers, Grant Thomson of Gansey is likely to be the one to watch after having performed extremely well at Billown over the past two years.
During the recent hiatus (2022-2024), the classic races were amalgamated back into the Manx which had originally accommodated classic bikes from as far back as 1983.
But the Classic TT is back with a bang and a host of regular top names from the TT.
These are headed by John McGuinness and fellow Member of the British Empire Michael Dunlop, along with this year’s Senior TT winner Davey Todd and double Superstock TT winner Dean Harrison.
Others include Mike Browne, Dom Herbertson, Ian Hutchinson, Rob Hodson, veterans Ian Lougher and Alan Oversby, Ulstermen Adam McClean, Paul Jordan and Shaun Anderson, and on-form Michael Sweeney from south of the border.
Jamie Coward of Hebden Bridge is back on the Mountain Course after missing the TT because of a crash at the North West 200, likewise Craig Neve.
The Manx contingent is very strong with the likes of Nathan Harrison, Joe Yeardsley, Mikey Evans, Marcus Simpson, Dan Sayle and Conor Cummins, the latter in the Senior only.
From further afield are Australian Davo Johnson, Julian Trummer of Lebring, Austria, San Marino resident Maurizio Bottalico, Amalric Blanc and Timothee Monot of France, Michal Dokoupil of Czech Republic and - making a welcome comeback - the ever-popular Horst Saiger.
Programmes for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT are sold separately, the latter only available to buy at the Grandstand and/or on Steam Packet sailings.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.