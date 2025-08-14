Michael Dunlop will contest the Formula 1 Classic TT onboard the WizNorton WRS 588cc Norton Rotary later this month.
His father, Robert, became synonymous with the British-built Norton machine in its golden era, securing podiums in both the 1990 Formula 1 TT and 1992 Senior TT.
Trevor Nation memorably tasted success on the Rotary, but arguably its finest hour came in 1992 when Steve Hislop won the Senior TT after a race-long duel with Carl Fogarty – still regarded as one of the greatest TT races of all time.
Now, 33-time TT winner Micky D brings the story full circle: in a year that has seen his own road racing achievements recognised with an MBE and one in which the Classic TT also celebrates his uncle Joey Dunlop’s achievements, contesting this machine is a nod to his family’s legacy and a chance to write a new chapter for both names on the Mountain Course.
The Formula 1 Classic TT will take place on Wednesday, August 27.
