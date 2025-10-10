Clay pigeon shooting’s equivalent of the three (as opposed to four) horsemen of the apocalypse shared the spoils as Ayre Clay Target Club hosted the final round of the summer English Skeet league at Blue Point the Sunday before last.
It’s great to see Dave Corlett back in action and he took top spot along with Alan Kinrade and B class victor Arthur Hayes in a three-way tie.
The Penketh Millar-backed competition was closely contested across the board, with Jake Brew hitting 40 out of 50 targets to win C class – a score matched by Tony Tongue – with Jeff Corkill, Marty Kneen, Liam Kirkpatrick and Dave’s offspring, Bob Corlett, hot on their heels. Nick Barham and Lewis Brew completed the C class podium.
The club also hosted the sixth and final round of the summer Olympic trap league, sponsored by R. Watterson Plumbing & Heating.
Alan Wade was a runaway winner as he notched 40 targets, finishing clear of runner-up Rob Watterson and third placed Jake Keeling.
English Skeet results: Class A: 1=, Alan Kinrade and Dave Corlett 43; 2=, Jeff Corkill and Marty Kneen 39. Class B: 1, Arthur Hayes 43; 2, Tony Tongue 40; 3=, Liam Kirkpatrick and Bob Corlett 39. Class C: 1, Jake Brew 40; 2=, Nick Barham and Lewis Brew 37.
Olympic Trap: 1, Alan Wade 40; 2, Rob Watterson 33; 3, Jake Keeling 31.
The final summer league results will be announced at the club’s annual dinner at the Grosvenor in Andreas on Saturday, November 29. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to speak to Marty Kneen or Glyn Hooson-Owen.
JAMES DAVIS