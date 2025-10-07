The opening round of the Aston International Winter Hill Running League takes place at Slieau Whallian plantation, St John’s this Saturday over a course of roughly 5km that will be testing but not overly-difficult.
There remains a lot of storm damage within the plantation, so everyone is advised to stay close to the marked route. Marshals will cover any particularly tricky sections.
Entries closed on Wednesday evening and registration on the day will be at Tynwald Hill Inn from 12.15pm with the race starting at 1.30.
The start and finish will be near the Patrick Road entrance to the plantation. Please do not park on the Patrick Road or at the Tynwald Inn car park, there are plenty of spaces at the various car parks off Station Road. The minimum age is 12 years but must turn 13 by December 31. All age groups will start together.
Safety gear is not required but clothing appropriate to the weather conditions on the day is advised.
There will be two more rounds on November 8 at Cringle and December 6 at Colden. To count for the league, you must complete all three races.
- The Gordy Brew Western 10 Road Race and Julie Brew Walk take place on Sunday with a 9.15am start for the walk and 10.15 for the run. Sign on from 8.15 at Peel Market Place.
- Entries for the Group Eleven-sponsored Isle of Man Cross-Country League on Sunday week, October 18 at Port-e-Chee meadow can be accessed at the following online link: https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20256-pre-entry
- Western AC’s Winter Trail Race series begins on October 26 and will continue with further rounds on November 30, December 21 and February 1 (all Sunday mornings). 10am start – sign on from 9am at the Creek Inn.