The third round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Strand Vets-sponsored Winter Series Pro Sporting League was held at Meary Veg, Santon in near ideal conditions on Sunday.
The leaders after the first layout were Rob Corlett and Mark Riley with 21 points, while in joint third place were Michael Cross and Brian Faragher on 20.
They were followed by Richard Kneen and Jeff Corkill both on 19, with the latter being the leading C class shooter.
The second layout proved to be slightly easier and produced the following results. In C class, female lady shooter Sue Doyle claimed third place on a score of 28, with Les Devlin taking second place with 31 but winning C class with 33 was Jeff Corkill.
In B class trap shooter Mark Riley was in third place on 34, with Richard Kneen taking second place on 35 but winning the class with a total of 43 points was Rob Corlett who was also high up on the day.
Brian Faragher and Stan Cross were in joint second place in A class on 37, with Michael Cross taking first place in A class on 42.
Results: A Class 1, M. Cross 20, 22=42; 2=, S. Cross 16, 21 and B. Faragher 20, 17=37. B Class 1, R. Corlett 21, 22=43; 2, R. Kneen 19, 16=35; 3, M. Riley 21, 13=34. C Class 1, J. Corkill 19, 14=33; 2, L. Devlin 15, 16=31; 3, S. Doyle 16, 12=28.
This Sunday is the third round of the Utopia Hair Salon-sponsored Winter Series English Skeet League.
