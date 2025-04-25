Port St Mary Rifle Club recently held its annual prize presentation evening at its clubhouse on Fistard Road.
The southern outfit yet again clinched the Isle of Man Rifle Association’s A, B and C divisions and, it’s fair to say, they have been one of the most dominant teams within Manx sport in recent years.
Throughout the 2024-245 league season, Port St Mary remained undefeated in the A and B divisions, losing only one match in the C division. Their average scores were A 486, B 471 and C 341.
Club chairman Paul Clague started proceedings, raising a glass to absent friends before reflecting on the teams’ successes over the season, also placing on record the team spirit, togetherness and willingness to help that has paid dividends.
Clague also congratulated Ben Kelly on being the individual champion again and Donna Gardner who was third within the women’s champions.
The PSM chairman also mentioned the Friday junior rifle club which continues to be successful, before he thanked the commitment from the coaches as well as Tom Pirson for the social media updates over the course of the season.
Additional thanks were given to Donna and Ash for taking the gear to the away matches and Peter and Ash for sorting out the trophies.
It was then onto the prize presentation (the winner having to down a shot) and the awards were presented by club president Nancy Quilliam as well as guest Nicki Watterson. The evening was concluded with a raffle to raise much-needed club funds.
Prizewinners:
Autumn Cup - Sam Mitchell (J). Bay Ny Carricky Shield - Brayden Kelly (J). Parville Trophy - Callum Grant. James Lindsay Memorial - Josh Stewart. Eslick Cup - Paul Clague. Tommy Kneale Cup - Paul Clague. Victor Trophy - Tom Pirson. Maddrell Cup - Freddie Sime (J). M.W. Lindsay - Callum Grant. Glendown Cup - Donna Gardner (L). Ruths Trophy - Peter Lewis. Bertram Kelly Cup - Donna Gardner (L). W.C. Kelly Cup - Les Crowe. Thousla Rock Shield - Donna Gardner (L). Commissioners Shield - Freddie Sime (J). Gorse Gragg Shield - Paul Clague. November Monthly - Hayden East (J). Spring Cup - Ean Brewis. Christmas shoot - Christmas Cup - Donna Gardner (L). Christmas Overall - Crellin Cup - Decky Kermode. Christmas Novelty - H.S. Scott - Decky Kermode. Veterans Cup - Paul Clague. Peter Quilliam Memorial - Ben Kelly. Juan Clague Memorial - Ben Kelly. Home Match Points - Ben Kelly. Away Match Points - Paul Clague. Home Match Knockout - Donna Gardner (L). Away Match Knockout - Ben Kelly. Charlie Kelly Memorial (Jun agg) - Freddie Sime (J). Most Improved Callum Grant. Ladies Aggregate - Donna Gardner (L) (96.74). Club Individual Champion - Ben Kelly (98.27).
PAUL HATTON
Winter League 2024-2025 final standings
Division One: 1, Port St Mary 36 points, 8754 aggregate score; 2, Laxey 28, 8543;
3, Castletown 20, 8587; 4, Sulby 20, 8493; 5, IOMSC Douglas 16, 8161; 6, Kirk Michael 4, 7258; 7, IOMSC Sandsiders 2, 7850.
Division Two: 1, Port St Mary 36, 8473; 2, Sulby 28, 7425; 3, Castletown 26, 7650; 4, IoMSC Sandsiders 18, 3872; 5, IOMSC Douglas 10, 1162; 6, Laxey 6, 4581; 7, Kirk Michael 0, 0.
Division Three: 1, Port St Mary 34, 6133; 2, Sulby 26, 3898; 3, Castletown 16, 1671; 4=, Kirk Michael 0, 0; 4=, Laxey 0, 0; 4=, IoMSC Sandsiders 0, 0; 4=, IoMSC Douglas 0, 0.